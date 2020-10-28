Miller appears set for an expanded role for Monday night's Week 8 battle against the Giants with Chris Godwin (finger) ruled out of the contest.

Jenna Laine of ESPN.com confirms Godwin fractured his index finger on his fourth-quarter touchdown reception in Sunday's win against Las Vegas and will be forced to miss Week 8 at minimum. Miller is coming off an impressive six-catch, 109-yard, one-touchdown effort versus the Raiders, and he's likely to bump up to No. 2 on the depth chart with Godwin out Monday night and Antonio Brown (suspension) not yet eligible to play. Miller has played in two of the other three games Godwin has missed this season with a concussion and a hamstring injury, posting a 5-83-1 line against the Chargers in one of those contests Week 4.