Miller (hip/groin) is expected to play Thursday night against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Miller was one of few members of the position group to see meaningful practice time this week, and it's looking like that might pay off if he's indeed active for the contest (that will be worth confirming prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff). Fellow wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the matchup, while Rapoport is reporting the status of Mike Evans (ankle) will hinge on his pregame workout. The Chicago defense hasn't been particularly kind to opposing wide receivers this season, giving up the third-least points to the position in standard formats, but a heavy usage night for Miller -- depending on how inactives shake out -- could still make him warrant fantasy consideration.
