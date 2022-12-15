Miller failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 14.
Miller logged 11 snaps on offense (17 percent) but failed to crack the stat sheet for the second time in the last three games. Miller is unlikely to have any relevance during the fantasy postseason unless multiple injuries strike in front of him at receiver.
