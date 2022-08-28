Miller brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Miller logged 17 snaps from scrimmage overall, but as his final line indicates, he didn't do anything to help his already dwindling case for a roster spot. Miller certainly has his fair share of favorable history with the Buccaneers, yet considering the team's depth at receiver and the emergence of Tyler Johnson along with some other young wideouts may spell the end of the line for the Bowling Green product.