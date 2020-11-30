Miller failed to bring in his only target in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

He continued to find action hard to come by in Sunday's loss, which marked his fourth straight game with one or zero catches. Miller logged just 10 snaps overall, and his modest level of involvement isn't likely to increase coming out of the Bucs' Week 13 bye as long as the top three members of the receiving corps remain healthy.