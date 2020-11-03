Miller secured three of six targets for 35 yards and rushed once for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 25-23 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Miller somewhat surprisingly played a secondary role with Chris Godwin (finger) out and Antonio Brown (suspension) not yet available. checking in third in targets and receptions behind Mike Evans and Jaydon Mickens. The speedster did log a solid 53 snaps (76.0 percent), trailing only Evans among Tampa Bay's wideouts. Miller was coming off a 109-yard tally versus the Raiders in Week 7, and the downturn could foretell the overall hit that may be in store beginning Week 9 when Brown's expected debut projects to knock him down a notch on the depth chart.