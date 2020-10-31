The Buccaneers have cleared Miller (hip/groin) to play in Monday's game against the Giants.
Miller practiced in full Saturday following consecutive days of limited participation. He seems to have avoided any setbacks and is now set to take the field Monday. With Chris Godwin (finger) ruled out, he and Tyler Johnson figure to see plenty of snaps alongside Mike Evans at receiver.
