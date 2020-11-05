Miller (hip/groin) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Miller was also limited in Wednesday's session, so as long as he's able to practice again in some capacity Friday, he should be ready to go for Sunday's game against the Saints. However, after drawing a combined 15 targets over the Buccaneers' past two contests, Miller is a prime candidate to see his role in the passing game tail off in the second half of the season. Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown is slated to make his team debut Sunday, while Chris Godwin (finger) could also make his return from a one-game absence.
