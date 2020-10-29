Miller (hip/groin) was limited at Thursday's practice.
Miller has been dealing with hip and groin injuries for more than a month, but he's still managed to play in each of the Buccaneers' last four games. The results have been inconsistent, but he's combined for 12 receptions (on 18 targets) for 198 yards and two touchdowns during that span. With Chris Godwin expected to be sidelined Monday against the Giants, Miller has a great chance to produce opposite Mike Evans before Antonio Brown likely joins the active roster next week following an eight-game suspension to begin the season.
