Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Miller was on the field for 52 offensive snaps last week since the Buccaneers were down several pass catchers, but he secured just one of five targets for four yards. He'll be a healthy scratch Sunday night with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones back in action.
