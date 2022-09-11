Miller is inactive for Sunday night's season opener against the Cowboys.
Miller is the odd man out in Week 1, with Tampa Bay's top wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones all in uniform Sunday night. He's off the fantasy radar until or unless injuries hit the aforementioned quartet.
