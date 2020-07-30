Miller may be the favorite to open the season in the No. 3 receiver role, Scott Smith and Carmen Vitali of the team's official website report.

Both Smith and Vitali cite Miller's experience edge in the offense as the reason why he's likelier than fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson, who the Buccaneers coaching staff is very high on, to open the regular season directly under Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the depth chart. In an offseason devoid of on-field work until late July, it's reasonable to assume Johnson will be somewhat behind the curve in terms of mastering coach Bruce Arians' offense, likely postponing his potential ascension into the third receiver role until later in the season. Miller's 4.3 speed is also an X-factor, and both reporters point out it was Breshad Perriman's impressive wheels that kept him in the No. 3 job last season despite questionable hands.