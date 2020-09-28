Miller secured three of five targets for 83 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The speedy Miller notched a game-long 47-yard reception and ended up with a game-high receiving yardage total as well. The rapport that the second-year receiver and quarterback Tom Brady repeatedly demonstrated in training camp practices has translated to the regular season, with Miller now sporting a 10-167 line on 14 targets through three games. With Chris Godwin exiting Sunday's contest early with a hamstring injury, it's possible Miller enjoys an expanded role against the Chargers in a Week 4 home matchup.