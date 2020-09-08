Miller, who consistently impressed throughout training camp, is listed alongside Justin Watson as the primary backups to starting receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Who officially serves as the No. 3 receiver is difficult to ascertain before the games begin, and it's possible Miller and Watson often rotate the role. However, given Miller's elite speed and instant chemistry with Tom Brady this summer, it isn't difficult to imagine he could see a greater share of snaps than Watson, who also had a solid camp but didn't quite match Miller's performances.