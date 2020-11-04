Miller (hip/groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
On his second month of tending to hip and groin issues, Miller still is churning out at least limited showings at practice and hasn't missed a game this season. With Chris Godwin's status up in the air due to a fractured finger and Antonio Brown set to make his Bucs debut this weekend, it'll be interesting to see what kind of role Miller can expect moving forward. For the season, Miller has posted a whopping 10.5 yards per target, so even if his reps are sporadic he has a chance to produce from week to week.
