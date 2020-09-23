Miller (hip/groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Miller got more run than expected Weeks 1 and 2, with the latter game coinciding with Chris Godwin's absence due to a concussion. Godwin cleared the protocol for head injuries as of Monday, so it'll be interesting to see if Miller can continue to receive 60-70 percent of the Buccaneers' offensive snaps. To date, Miller has hauled in seven of nine targets 84 yards, but Godwin's return and Miller's own hip and groin issues could result in a decreased workload.
