Miller (hip/groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Miller also dealt with hip and groin issues last week, but he was able to suit up for Sunday night's loss to the Saints without issue. He should be good to go in Carolina, but with Antonio Brown now a factor in Tampa Bay's receiving corps, Miller has essentially been relegated to No. 4 WR duties.
