Miller (hip/groin) was a limited practice participant Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Miller has been banged up for most of the season but still hasn't missed a game. He had season highs for targets, catches and yards last week, also scoring his second TD of the year in a blowout win over the Raiders. Miller should have a significant role Monday night against the Giants, as fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) isn't expected to play.
