Miller brought in his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 46-23 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

With the receiving corps at full health, Miller understandably struggled to garner Tom Brady's attention in the blowout win. The second-year speedster now has just two receptions for 14 yards on four targets in the two games he's played since Antonio Brown usurped him for the No. 3 wideout role, a worrisome sign for Miller's fantasy prospects moving forward.