Miller went without a target while playing two of the Buccaneers' 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns.

Russell Gage (hamstring) was inactive for the fourth straight game due to injury, but since all of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have been available during that stretch, Miller hasn't been able to carve out much of a role on offense. Whenever Gage is cleared to return to game action, Miller and/or Breshad Perriman could end up being healthy inactives.