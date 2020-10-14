Miller (hip/groin) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Despite missing Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) last Thursday, Miller wasn't targeted against the Bears, ranking third in offensive snap share (63 percent) behind Mike Evans (85) and rookie Tyler Johnson (79). The development was an interesting one, as Miller was expected to fill in as Godwin's replacement in the slot, which was fruitful Week 4 (5-83-1 line on seven targets). On Wednesday, Evans (ankle) didn't practice, Godwin also was limited, and Justin Watson (chest) was full, so the Bucs' receiving corps again has some moving parts as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Packers.
