Miller (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report.
The same can be said for Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest). Godwin himself isn't expected to return for Thursday's game at Chicago, so Miller likely will take over slot duties in the Bucs offense if he's active Week 5. This past Sunday against the Chargers, Miller managed five catches (on seven targets) for 83 yards and one touchdown.
