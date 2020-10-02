Miller (hip/groin) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Coach Bruce Arians hinted at a game-day decision when he said the Bucs would reevaluate Miller on Saturday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. A full practice session seemingly puts the wide receiver on track to play, potentially handling an expanded role with Chris Godwin (hamstring) ruled out. Despite the encouraging signs, fantasy managers may want to treat Miller as a game-time decision, checking back in when the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.