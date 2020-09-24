Miller (hip/groin) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Through two games, Miller has benefited from both of the Buccaneers' top two wide receivers dealing with injuries, logging 60-70 percent of the team's snaps on offense. The usage has translated to seven catches (on nine targets) for 84 yards and no touchdowns. Now, Miller is dealing with an injury of his own, but at least he's been able to manage some activity in both sessions this week. Look for his status to receive some clarity by the release of Friday's injury report.
