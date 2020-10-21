Miller (hip/groin) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report.
Miller impressed to begin the season, surpassing 70 receiving yards three times in the first four games. Since then, though, he's totaled one catch (on two targets) for six yards over the last two contests. With Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) kicking off this week as limited as well, there are some question marks at the top of the WR depth chart. Still, if both suit up Sunday in Las Vegas, it's difficult to project much work for Miller.
