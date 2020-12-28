Miller brought in one of two targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 47-7 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Miller didn't partake in the fun that several of his other offensive teammates enjoyed in the big win, as he wasn't a priority Saturday when Tom Brady dropped back to pass. The second-year speedster has zero or one catch in six of his last seven games, with his only fantasy-relevant accomplishment of note during that span a 48-yard touchdown grab in Week 14 versus the Vikings. That said, Miller may have a chance to make a bigger impact during a Week 17 contest against the Falcons in which some of the Buccaneers' complementary players may enjoy a bigger role than usual.