Miller secured one of three targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.
Miller was one of multiple Bucs players to turn in lackluster fantasy performances in the lopsided loss. The speedster was essentially working as the No. 4 wideout with Antonio Brown active for his first game with the team, and the extent of Miller's workload Sunday could be more or less par for the course on many weeks moving forward as long as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brown remain healthy in front of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Cleared for Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Gets in limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Garners 42 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Gets green light•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited participant again•