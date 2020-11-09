Miller secured one of three targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

Miller was one of multiple Bucs players to turn in lackluster fantasy performances in the lopsided loss. The speedster was essentially working as the No. 4 wideout with Antonio Brown active for his first game with the team, and the extent of Miller's workload Sunday could be more or less par for the course on many weeks moving forward as long as Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Brown remain healthy in front of him.