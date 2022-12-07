Miller secured one of two targets for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night.

Miller was in on just 15 snaps, which represented a 19 percent share of the Buccaneers' offensive plays. The speedy reserve wideout is likely due for similar low-volume games the rest of the way as long as Julio Jones and Russell Gage are both healthy as the No. 3 and No. 4 receivers ahead of him.