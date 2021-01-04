Miller brought in one of three targets for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 44-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The second-year speedster once again played a minor role despite Mike Evans exiting the contest in the first quarter with a knee injury. Miller did enjoy a much healthier and productive campaign than his 2019 rookie season, setting new career highs in receptions (33), receiving yards (501) and touchdowns (three) while playing all 16 games. However, a bulk of his production came over the first seven contests of the season, a span during which he posted a 22-365-2 line. Miller could be in line for an elevated role in Saturday night's wild-card matchup against Washington should Evans be unable to suit up for that contest, but given he had such an uneventful second half of the season, it will be difficult to rely on a breakout.