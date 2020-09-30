Miller (hip/groin) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Chris Godwin, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and not expected to play Sunday against the Chargers. Miller's Week 4 status is less clear, but if both players end up sidelined this weekend and Justin Watson (shoulder) is also out, added work would be available for rookie Tyler Johnson.
