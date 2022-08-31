Miller was included on the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster Tuesday over Tyler Johnson, who was waived, the team's official site reports.

Johnson had a far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed off waivers by the Texans. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver, but it's conceivable that he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season, given his downfield speed.