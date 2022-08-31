Miller was included on the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster Tuesday over Tyler Johnson, who was waived, the team's official site reports.
Johnson had a far better preseason showing than Miller, but ultimately, the fourth-year pro from Bowling Green survived final cuts while the former has already been claimed off waivers by the Texans. Miller currently slots in as the No. 6 receiver, but it's conceivable that he could play at least a minor role in the offense over the course of the season, given his downfield speed.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Falls flat in preseason finale•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Trending toward losing spot?•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Empty stat line in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Feeling healthy at training camp•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Four grabs in season-ending loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Minor role in playoff opener•