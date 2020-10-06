Miller (hip/groin) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Miller joined Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest) as non-participants for a second consecutive day. Among those four, Godwin is in the greatest danger of not suiting up Thursday in Chicago, which would leave slot duties up for grabs. Miller filled in this past Sunday versus the Chargers, going for five catches (on seven targets) for 83 yards and one touchdown.
