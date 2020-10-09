Miller (hip/groin) did not see a target in Thursday night's 20-19 loss to the Bears.

Miller looked to be in better shape health-wise than fellow wideout Mike Evans (ankle) coming into the contest, but the speedster was surprisingly unable to even draw a look from Tom Brady on a night when the Buccaneers were still down Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest). The quiet night will likely go down as an outlier in retrospect, but for the moment, Miller cost fantasy managers a valuable roster spot in their Week 5 games after coming into the contest presumably poised for a solid workload. He'll look to atone for the dud in a Week 6 home battle against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.