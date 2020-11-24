Miller didn't receive a target in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Rams.
Miller logged just 15 snaps on offense as he continues to fall out of favor in the Buccaneers' offense following the signing of Antonio Brown. Over three games with Brown on board, Miller has caught just two passes for 14 yards on four targets. The 23-year-old had some splash games before Brown entered the picture, so fantasy managers should keep him in mind in case off-field issues affect Brown's availability this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to one grab in win•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Ready for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Logs limited showing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Minimal role in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Cleared for Week 9•