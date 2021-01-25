Miller brought in two of three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The speedster was expected to fill an elevated role to a degree in the absence of Antonio Brown (knee), and he looked very much like his injured teammate during his Steelers heyday on a 39-yard scoring grab off a go route late in the first half. Miller made chunk plays his signature throughout his second season, with seven of his 33 catches going for more than 20 yards and his one reception during a divisional-round victory against the Saints resulting in a 29-yard gain. Despite Sunday's heroics, Miller could well be back to his No. 4 wideout role in Super Bowl LV if Brown is able to return for that Feb. 7 contest.