Miller brought in one of two targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

Miller played his usual abbreviated role in the victory, but his one catch served as the Buccaneers' longest gain from scrimmage during the contest. The second-year speedster could be set for an elevated role in Sunday's NFC Championship Game versus the Packers if Antonio Brown (knee) is limited or forced to sit out.