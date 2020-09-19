Miller could see a sizable bump in his offensive role after Chris Godwin (concussion) was ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Godwin's injury leaves just Miller and Mike Evans as the only two receivers with more than 17 career catches available for the Bucs in Week 2. The second-year pro parlayed his excellent training-camp chemistry with QB Tom Brady into a bountiful role during the season opener, turning six targets into 73 receiving yards while both Godwin and Evans were active and available. It's possible the Buccaneers could offset the loss of their star wideout with more two-TE personnel, although that would still give Miller opportunities to work on the outside against a porous Panthers secondary.