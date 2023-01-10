Miller secured one of two targets for eight yards in the Buccaneers' 30-17 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Miller logged 21 snaps from scrimmage, his highest tally since Week 9, as the Buccaneers pulled most starters before halftime. However, while the speedster recorded his first reception since Week 13, Miller still saw minimal action and is likely to be a virtual non-factor on offense during next Monday night's wild-card matchup against the Cowboys.
