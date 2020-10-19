Miller secured one of two targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

The speedster couldn't produce much in the way of a bounce-back effort after being blanked altogether in the Week 5 loss to the Bears, making it a second straight disappointing week for his fantasy managers. It was suspected that Miller's production was going to fluctuate week to week whenever the Bucs had their full complement of pass catchers available, and that was essentially the case Sunday with the exception of O.J. Howard (IR-Achilles). Miller will look to boost his numbers back up in a Week 7 road interconference showdown against the Raiders, a game that could produce the type of environment conducive to a few deep shots for the fleet second-year pro.