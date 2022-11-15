Miller brought in both targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Miller continued to hold down a serviceable role in the offense as the clear No. 4 receiver, and although he logged four fewer snaps (14) than Breshad Perriman, he was the only one of the two to see any targets. Miller has re-emerged to an extent in the offense with four consecutive multi-catch games, but his upside is still significantly limited as long as the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are healthy in front of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Season-high seven catches•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Another two catches Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Records pair of grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Reemerges with four catches•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Inactive against Kansas City•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Does little with opportunity•