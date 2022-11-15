Miller brought in both targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 21-16 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Miller continued to hold down a serviceable role in the offense as the clear No. 4 receiver, and although he logged four fewer snaps (14) than Breshad Perriman, he was the only one of the two to see any targets. Miller has re-emerged to an extent in the offense with four consecutive multi-catch games, but his upside is still significantly limited as long as the top trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are healthy in front of him.