Miller could be one of the primary beneficiaries if Mike Evans (hamstring) is forced to miss the Week 1 divisional clash against the Saints, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller is listed as Chris Godwin's backup on the first edition of the unofficial depth chart, but given his elite speed and his stellar training camp, it's likely Miller would at least modestly out-snap Justin Watson as the No. 3 receiver most weeks if the pass-catching corps is at full health. However, if Evans, who appears headed for a game-time decision, does sit Sunday's opener out, Watson is likelier to start, but Miller could certainly benefit in the form of an overall boost in snaps.