Miller (hip) is on the field for the early portion of Friday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Miller looks as though he'll officially be listed as 'limited' on Friday's final practice report of the week, but that would be a notable step in the right direction coming off back-to-back absences. With Chris Godwin (hamstring) expected to sit out Sunday's game against the Chargers, Miller could see the opportunity for valuable added reps if he's able to get the green light and suit up.