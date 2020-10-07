Miller (hip/groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Chicago, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Among the Buccaneers' top four wide receivers, Miller was the only one not have DNPs next to his name on every injury report this week (he was LP on Wednesday's report). The team ruled out Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Justin Watson (chest), while Mike Evans (ankle) also is questionable, so Miller is poised for another significant workload Thursday, assuming he's active. Over the last two games, Miller combined for eight catches (on 12 targets) for 166 yards and one touchdown.