Miller didn't log a target over six snaps from scrimmage during the Buccaneers' 31-14 wild-card loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. He finished the 2022 regular season with 23 receptions (40 targets) for 185 yards and no touchdowns and one rush attempt for eight yards across 15 games.

The end to Miller's season -- and likely finish to his Buccaneers tenure as well -- was fittingly quiet. Factoring in Monday's blanking, the fourth-year speedster recorded just two receptions for 15 yards on six targets over his final eight games. Miller was also inactive for two games during the campaign, and as an unrestricted free agent, it appears he's likely headed elsewhere in 2023.