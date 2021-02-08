Miller rushed once for minus-3 yards and did not draw a target during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The speedy wideout logged 12 snaps from scrimmage, but he was somewhat surprisingly uninvolved in the air attack. However, Miller made a solid Year 2 leap during the regular season in the form of a 33-501-3 line over 480 snaps from scrimmage, and he followed it up with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown over the Buccaneers' first three postseason games. Looking ahead to 2021, Miller could be poised for a full-time No. 3 role at minimum, considering both Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are ticketed for free agency.