Miller brought in two of three targets for 11 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Buccaneers' 31-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Expectations were elevated for Miller following his impressive 6-73 line through the air in Week 1 and in the confirmed absence of fellow wideout Chris Godwin (concussion). However, the second-year wideout ultimately turned in a dud from a fantasy perspective, as Mike Evans and fellow complementary receiver Justin Watson accounted for 152 of Tom Brady's 217 passing yards. Miller will look to boost his production back up Week 3 in a road battle against the Broncos.