Miller (hip/groin) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Carolina, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The 23-year-old was limited at practice the first two days of the week, but he put in a full session Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Miller played a season-low 19 offensive snaps last week against the Saints and figures to see similar usage while Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown remain healthy.
