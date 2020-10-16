Miller (hip/groin) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Limited in practice all week, Miller has been cleared to suit up Week 6 along with position mates Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin (hamstring). In the two games all three have been active this season, Miller totaled eight catches (on 11 targets) for 156 yards. That said, the going may be tough versus a Green Bay defense that has conceded 151 receiving yards per game to wideouts in 2020.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Stays limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: No targets in Week 5 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Questionable for Thursday•