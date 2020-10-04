Miller (hip/groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Miller's status came down to a pregame workout, and the second-year wideout apparently moved around well enough for the Buccaneers' training and coaching staffs to sign off on him suiting up Week 4. The 23-year-old has already been filling a starting role for Tampa Bay through the first three games, but he could see more involvement in the passing game than usual with Chris Godwin (hamstring) sidelined for his second game of the season.
