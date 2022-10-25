Miller secured both targets for six yards in the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The speedster's pair of receptions represented a slight bump in involvement after he logged just two snaps without a target in Week 6, but his yardage total made his contributions negligible. Miller played on just eight snaps overall, and he's likely to remain a non-factor unless multiple injuries strike the Buccaneers' receivers.